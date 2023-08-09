Apologies to the ladies for the colloquial language, seemed fitting.

All X are actual, not objective.

Saliva x 1600, just liked the pic. If someone can ID it , good. I do have lots of pics of modern junk in saliva for another day.

urine x 1200 , sieved thru a coffee filter. Shedding galore. Just another vector for mother nature.

Reds are rare, but I am getting sick of seeing them too. This is a cute baby though.

A big one for P, x 80

Small one, plus fragment x 300

x 1200, unusual banding. tiny baby blue one beside.

x 600

x 1000, crystal on the side

x 120

A control pic x300 of unused coffee filter. I scanned a whole one, no blue or red fibres. Also you will notice there is no dark color or crystals.

Method. Save one days P in a clean container. pour through a new white coffee filter. (Takes ages) I used a large new 500 ml coffee cup so i could cover it each time while waiting for it to drain. I stopped after 500 mls. hang upside down to dry. cut into slide size sections. put on scope between 2 slides to flatten.

Ballpark estimated output of shedding for a detoxed pure blood like moi.

Quick scan, estimated 200 fibres, one small blue egg ( couldnt get a good enough pic to show) @ 25% daily output.

Say 800 modern fibres for nature per day.

Vakd I have seen have maybe 200 times my production capacity.

Conservative estimate av per person daily = 100k.

Tell me I am wrong.

For those who don’t like words, the end.

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For the rest. Methods of possible testing.

Urine testing.

Saliva .

Sputum.

Semen.

Sweat.

Blood. Coagulation, color, old phlebotomy.

Tears. (from ancient phlebotomy test),

Hair. Examination, Burning. $0

Plaster Challenge. $1

Crystal clear tape. $3

Iodine skin test for radiation? Just seen it on FM8 so must be something to it. $5

Peroxide. $7

PH strips. $20

Pulse oxymeters. $15

Toy microscopes, seriously. Or Skin scope$25

Foot detox pads.

Baths. Borax, CDs, Epsom salts, Baking soda

Lint removal rollers.

Magnets.

Phone. magnifying attachments, Bluetooth. development mode, auto debugging off. (not apple)

Tinnitus.

Blacklights,

Thermal imaging.

Frequency Detection. EMF

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A bonus read.

graphene hydroxide

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25492227/

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