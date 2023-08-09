matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Lisa
Aug 9, 2023

In the words of Shrek, "better out than in".

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John H.
Aug 9, 2023Edited

Very interesting. What kind of microscope gives you 1600X? My 1970's vintage binocular Nikon had a maximum magnification of 400X under oil immersion if I remember correctly.

Did you put a specimen of coffee filter under the microscope first to see if any of the "junk" is present on it prior to filtering the urine? It seems like that would be an important step.

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