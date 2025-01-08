A poor mans Tesla violet ray machine of sorts. I had the pleasure of using a 100 year old violet ray machine on a couple of morgellons spots on my leg and the itch went away there so I thought I’d see if there was a cheap option.

These cost about US$20 and a bit of short insulated wire plus a pipette and a bit of Pyrex tube ( not needed really but handy). Probably a better way to do it and happy for suggestions. Link below.

If nothing else the kids will like it.

The violet ray was about the same age as the scope pictured, Sherlock’s Watson? Its only small but weighs about 16 pounds.

The purpose of the pipette tube clipped into a cup at the bottom is to hold the ozone that’s generated near to the skin for various skin health benefits is the theory of the violet ray is my understanding.

You can definitely feel it when you crank both the current and the modulation up. More so the further away from the skin you hold them. It will fry your hairs so you get a nice aroma of that mixed with ozone.

It passes through the wire insulation, the glass and the plastic pipette with ease as well if there is not an easier route out..

Would like to hear from anyone who tries it. You can keep your hair if you are one of those sensible people out there.

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/1005008066923520.html?gps-id=pcStoreJustForYou&scm=1007.23125.137358.0&scm_id=1007.23125.137358.0&scm-url=1007.23125.137358.0&pvid=9a76e5eb-3580-44df-83ca-d76c80569a53&_t=gps-id:pcStoreJustForYou,scm-url:1007.23125.137358.0,pvid:9a76e5eb-3580-44df-83ca-d76c80569a53,tpp_buckets:668%232846%238108%231977&spm=a2g0o.store_pc_home.smartJustForYou_2010230645249.1005008066923520

