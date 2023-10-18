A 4 bar beast to match the 7 bar one seen before. From a different person. Just a baby one? its obvious that these structures are too big to enter our bloodstream and must therefor be assembled in situ. This is intelligent design. Anyone want to debate these statements?

Blood Art - dark tho.. These 2 from the calamari.

I feel for our poor white blood cells (WBC‘s) as they attack this crap, knowing there is no chance for them against this , and yet they keep entering the battle.

WBC on top of a cubic capsule.

A lizard? And yes they do have a thing like that..

Dental anesthetic, forgot these ones.

Different view of same.

Back to some blood. A very translucent fibre. incomplete?

Art.

Shards in blood.

Gel + fibre art

Gel Making something large here.

To the nice lady that dropped off the band aid for me to look at last week, Sorry it took so long, but here it is. A high proportion of red ones compared to average, some large.

In the video I breath as gently as possible on it and it reacts but when I blow on it it stands and quivers as seen at the end. In fact I blew hard enough to blow the band aid off the slide. These are tough fibres. I have seen one do the stand and quiver with only the very end attached to the glass. It appears to defy physics sometimes.

You can see how far these fibres burrow into the band aid. Not just sitting on top..

I have been comparing the amount of fibres in a finger prick to the amount coming out of veins. Rough estimate so far is 30x more in capillaries. Does this mean they hang out there and the skin is the main target? I don’t know and can only seek more info and confirmation. That’s not good if correct as it takes the option of filtering the blood out of the possible mitigation strategies.

Last is about the increase in the gel content in the blood via finger prick. So much to find answers for still. Does what we see here in the blood correspond directly to the volumes we can spin out? How much is too much for the body to cope with? I have seen some very high %’s lately…

remember I a just an old bugger with an opinion and no expert on any of this. Just showing what I see and Giving my best educated guess as to how it all fits together. The only ones who really know are not going to tell us, but its obvious to any who look that there is no benign purpose possible.

Last post for a while. Thanks for being here.

Share matt’s microscopy

.

Share

Leave a comment