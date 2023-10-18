matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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Karl.C's avatar
Karl.C
Oct 18, 2023

There is a lot going on in this sample buddy. I hope its actually from a lizard, Instead of containing lizards lol those fibers are a jungle!!!! Great images yet again matt. :D

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Odessa
Oct 18, 2023

Incredible images - some of them look like other life forms - ghastly, the stuff of nightmares.

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