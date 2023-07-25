matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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J. Lee Austin's avatar
J. Lee Austin
Aug 14, 2023

I am thinking about going with Soroosh and his Micro Safari microscope, Horizons for LBA. I don't really need his kit, just the scope. What say you, Matt and the microscope community? Just for context, I despise Amazon and will go with some non-Amazon company simply on principle, so there's that ...

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
Cris's avatar
Cris
Jul 25, 2023

Thanks for the great information. Regards. Dr Angel

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