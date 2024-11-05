First a couple of images of the triangular fold in a morg ribbon. When you dig deep it leaves more questions…
I don’t have any comment on these guys, but would like to hear any opinions of what they are or possibly represent.
The person / entity whose blood this was is feeling fine. It was reasonably fresh blood, perhaps 10 minutes on the slide. Hopefully normal programs will resume with the next post.
Guy Fawkes just ending here, but a good reminder of history. V.
According to Dr Robert O Young, high resolution transmission electron microscopy is more accurate than dark field @ 200x magnification. Is this what’s required now to detect the foreign elements lurking in the human body?
RE: The WBCs, I noted from your telegram uploads these were captured four days apart, the first from the 31st Oct, with those very weird tendrils seemingly coming out of the WBCs and absorbed back in again, very strange, very, very strange. I have never seen anything like tat to date, well I have now, any ideas why the WBCs were behaving like this? The second video 4th Nov, I think you indicated these were from the same source/person, but these WBCs did not have tendrills, though I do note just how many there are in such a small section of the sample, is the donor feeling okay?