I have my own thoughts as to what is occurring below but couldn’t get close enough to really see it well enough until now.

Seems obvious to me but i could be wrong…

x heaps

X more

And pushing the limits, cant recall to be honest.

So, I had been seeing this when my blood dried (as in previous posts) and it always looked like the cell membranes were being used to make what looked like fungal growth but I wasn’t sure. These shots are very clear that’s what’s happening here.

The cell membranes are being used to create the fungal looking growth as is so clear above. Yes the cells can break down over time and you get this effect sometimes around the edges a bit but not covering the entire blood sample in a matter of 20 minutes.. I haven’t seen this before.

Same blood as in the graphene shot and the vitamin C shot.

X 40 A , of same blood

What do you think?

……………………………

Now to the poll, which i just learnt how to do.

As I have a large list of subjects and photos already for future posts, including a couple that I see as urgent, it would help to know my Audience a bit to prioritise the order to roll them out.

And already happy with polling, as the writing is a lot more brain work and time absorbing than the microscopy. Thanks.

……………….

And already someone has sent me a post from a search for vitamin C that is using my images. Now that is fast. AI at work?

I hour from posting to copied. I will treat it as free advertising.

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