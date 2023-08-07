matt’s microscopy

matt’s microscopy

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dyr's avatar
dyr
Aug 7, 2023

re "meds & treatments":

As I've commented several times on Dr Ana's substack, vitamin c comes in many natural contexts and oral dose of the right source might assist at manyfold lower dosage than manufactured.

Mainly re blood and heart benefit, hawthorn berry is excellent. I use TCM medicinal grade, other sources of haw have not been nearly as good. Fresh raw if you can find it is good. Once i began last yr to feel strange never before felt symptoms in my left chest area, i started to get serious about corrective. 1st "go-to " was hawthorn, boiled from dried: tasty, and it rid me of that disturbing symptom. not before a flurry of other throbs from clots set loose to be disposed of, which had not come through before but were stuck. That's my readng of it. This happened twice more, after not taking haw for weeks, exposures accumulated blood problems within, haw cleared it. Now I take maybe once or twice a week.

Another thing I went for early on is as chelator, brown seaweed, i this case kombu (source: British Columbia harvesters & Vendors). its consumption changed the nature of what i was feeling , clot/throbs became more diffuse and less pointed, somewhat less intense.

One other C source of note is sea buckthorn. I take dried boiled as well. It seemed to bring on removal through skin, odd feelings as never before, pinprick-like, similar as Dr Ana et al mention vax toxicity relates to morgellons and its pinprick symptom.

Reticent for various reasons about synthetic stuff like edta, we have been experimenting with it, with apparent good result, in cream form, so far one of us taking a few days on a few off, 20x over 40 days.

No microscopy follow up.

Maybe this of interest to your pollers in favour of seeing more re remedy/attenuators.

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420MedicineMan's avatar
420MedicineMan
Aug 7, 2023

I would say AI, who knows?

I would of been cheeky and voted all of the above. :)

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1 reply by matt. j.a.o.b
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