What do you want to see?
You Choose Priorities, after the next 4 or so.
I have my own thoughts as to what is occurring below but couldn’t get close enough to really see it well enough until now.
Seems obvious to me but i could be wrong…
x heaps
X more
And pushing the limits, cant recall to be honest.
So, I had been seeing this when my blood dried (as in previous posts) and it always looked like the cell membranes were being used to make what looked like fungal growth but I wasn’t sure. These shots are very clear that’s what’s happening here.
The cell membranes are being used to create the fungal looking growth as is so clear above. Yes the cells can break down over time and you get this effect sometimes around the edges a bit but not covering the entire blood sample in a matter of 20 minutes.. I haven’t seen this before.
Same blood as in the graphene shot and the vitamin C shot.
X 40 A , of same blood
What do you think?
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Now to the poll, which i just learnt how to do.
As I have a large list of subjects and photos already for future posts, including a couple that I see as urgent, it would help to know my Audience a bit to prioritise the order to roll them out.
And already happy with polling, as the writing is a lot more brain work and time absorbing than the microscopy. Thanks.
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And already someone has sent me a post from a search for vitamin C that is using my images. Now that is fast. AI at work?
I hour from posting to copied. I will treat it as free advertising.
re "meds & treatments":
As I've commented several times on Dr Ana's substack, vitamin c comes in many natural contexts and oral dose of the right source might assist at manyfold lower dosage than manufactured.
Mainly re blood and heart benefit, hawthorn berry is excellent. I use TCM medicinal grade, other sources of haw have not been nearly as good. Fresh raw if you can find it is good. Once i began last yr to feel strange never before felt symptoms in my left chest area, i started to get serious about corrective. 1st "go-to " was hawthorn, boiled from dried: tasty, and it rid me of that disturbing symptom. not before a flurry of other throbs from clots set loose to be disposed of, which had not come through before but were stuck. That's my readng of it. This happened twice more, after not taking haw for weeks, exposures accumulated blood problems within, haw cleared it. Now I take maybe once or twice a week.
Another thing I went for early on is as chelator, brown seaweed, i this case kombu (source: British Columbia harvesters & Vendors). its consumption changed the nature of what i was feeling , clot/throbs became more diffuse and less pointed, somewhat less intense.
One other C source of note is sea buckthorn. I take dried boiled as well. It seemed to bring on removal through skin, odd feelings as never before, pinprick-like, similar as Dr Ana et al mention vax toxicity relates to morgellons and its pinprick symptom.
Reticent for various reasons about synthetic stuff like edta, we have been experimenting with it, with apparent good result, in cream form, so far one of us taking a few days on a few off, 20x over 40 days.
No microscopy follow up.
Maybe this of interest to your pollers in favour of seeing more re remedy/attenuators.
I would say AI, who knows?
I would of been cheeky and voted all of the above. :)