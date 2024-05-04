matt’s microscopy

New blood cells formed outside the human body.
Not ours though. Fresh sample on a slide.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
160

April 2024

Old blood cells, dead, infected, alive, then chips?
Tell me I am wrong, please.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
109
On identifying synthetic cells in larger groupings.
And an update on the green laser.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
53
More good news and positive results.
Some solid evidence that backs up Sam's work, That backs up 420's.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
129
Clifford Carnicom.
The Man.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
22
A short and interesting post.
Why don't they like docs ( or us plebs ) using darkfield?
  
matt. j.a.o.b
92

March 2024

A long boring post.
Nothing new to see here, except significant small hairy balls and dots. move on.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
74
update - time lapse vids
and burn me when I'm done, please.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
43
A blood sample that's hard to explain.
Works on planes, took Brazilian shot. Short post.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
92
A big discovery by Sam
the production of synthetic cells in our blood on video
  
matt. j.a.o.b
12
A different type of scope, uv hair and skin,
And are you a follower?
  
matt. j.a.o.b
143
Exploding gel bubbles and WBC's, Glaucoma meds, bot breath and sundry.
Just when I thought the surprises would be less often now.
  
matt. j.a.o.b
69
