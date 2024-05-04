matt’s microscopy
New blood cells formed outside the human body.
Not ours though. Fresh sample on a slide.
May 4
•
matt. j.a.o.b
70
April 2024
Old blood cells, dead, infected, alive, then chips?
Tell me I am wrong, please.
Apr 27
•
matt. j.a.o.b
73
On identifying synthetic cells in larger groupings.
And an update on the green laser.
Apr 24
•
matt. j.a.o.b
60
More good news and positive results.
Some solid evidence that backs up Sam's work, That backs up 420's.
Apr 8
•
matt. j.a.o.b
78
Clifford Carnicom.
The Man.
Apr 5
•
matt. j.a.o.b
65
A short and interesting post.
Why don't they like docs ( or us plebs ) using darkfield?
Apr 3
•
matt. j.a.o.b
87
March 2024
A long boring post.
Nothing new to see here, except significant small hairy balls and dots. move on.
Mar 30
•
matt. j.a.o.b
65
update - time lapse vids
and burn me when I'm done, please.
Mar 23
•
matt. j.a.o.b
81
A blood sample that's hard to explain.
Works on planes, took Brazilian shot. Short post.
Mar 13
•
matt. j.a.o.b
97
A big discovery by Sam
the production of synthetic cells in our blood on video
Mar 7
•
matt. j.a.o.b
34
A different type of scope, uv hair and skin,
And are you a follower?
Mar 3
•
matt. j.a.o.b
68
Exploding gel bubbles and WBC's, Glaucoma meds, bot breath and sundry.
Just when I thought the surprises would be less often now.
Mar 2
•
matt. j.a.o.b
65
